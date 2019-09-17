Closings
University of Iowa student dies studying abroad

A University of Iowa student has died while studying abroad in Portugal.

The university says fourth year Computer Science student, Nathan Molinski, died Saturday while studying abroad.

The Dean of Students, Angie Reams, did release a statement saying, “losing a fellow student and member of our university community can be very difficult.” She also encourages students to reach out to UI counseling services and other support systems if they need help.

No further details have been released regarding his death at this time.

