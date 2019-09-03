University of Northern Iowa to sell beer at football and men’s basketball games

CEDAR FALLS — Alcohol will be available for all attendees at University of Northern Iowa football and men’s basketball games starting this weekend.
A press release from UNI Athletics says that beer will be on sale in the concourse just in time for the Panthers to face Southern Utah for their 2019 football season home opener Saturday.
“We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible. We are excited to provide this new amenity to our fans,” Director of Athletics David Harris aid. “We did a lot of work to make sure that we do this in a safe and responsible way. I am thankful to our partners across the university and in the community who helped make this a reality.”
Alcohol will be prohibited in the student section and TC’s Kids Club, along with several other alcohol-free zones at both the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center.
UNI Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy
- All guests must be 21 years of age and show a valid ID to obtain a wristband before purchasing alcohol.
- A valid wristband is required at the time of purchase.
- A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time per wristband.
- Sales will begin when doors open in the UNI-Dome (hour-and-a-half prior to kickoff) and in McLeod Center for men’s basketball games (One hour before tip-off).
- Sales will end when the game clock has expired at the conclusion of the third-quarter for football and 10 minutes left in the second half for men’s basketball.
- Guests are not allowed to bring alcohol into the UNI-Dome or the McLeod Center and are not allowed to exit with alcohol.
- UNI Athletics reserves the right to search guests for alcoholic beverages.
- Alcohol is not allowed in the student section or in the TC’s Kids Club area.
- Guests are not allowed to give alcohol to other guests under the age of 21.
- Failure to adhere to these policy guidelines may result in ejection from the arena without refund.