University of Northern Iowa to sell beer at football and men’s basketball games

CEDAR FALLS — Alcohol will be available for all attendees at University of Northern Iowa football and men’s basketball games starting this weekend.

A press release from UNI Athletics says that beer will be on sale in the concourse just in time for the Panthers to face Southern Utah for their 2019 football season home opener Saturday.

“We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible. We are excited to provide this new amenity to our fans,” Director of Athletics David Harris aid. “We did a lot of work to make sure that we do this in a safe and responsible way. I am thankful to our partners across the university and in the community who helped make this a reality.”

Alcohol will be prohibited in the student section and TC’s Kids Club, along with several other alcohol-free zones at both the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center.

