Up to $5,000 reward: information for person responsible for abused dog near Indianola

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever may be responsible for the extremely poor condition of a dog found in Warren County last week.

Benji is a male dog that appears to be a German Shepherd, according to the Humane Society. The Society says Benji was found severely emaciated, and suffering from pressure sores and other skin conditions.

Warren County Animal Services responded to a report of a loose dog found wandering on a rural property outside Indianola on Sunday, Oct. 20, just south of the Indianola Dog Park.

Benji is now in the care of the Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. According to their Facebook page, “Benji appears to have been abused, neglected and from his feet deformities and pressure sores living in a very small cage with little room to move.”

If you have any information, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 961-1122.

In addition, if you’d like to contribute to the Kiya Koda Humane Society, please do so here.