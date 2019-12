CORALVILLE — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Christmas night.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Boston Way for reports of gunshots at 9:32 p.m.

An officer found three adults with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital where one later died.

Police are not releasing any names at this time.

There is no word on any arrests.

This is a developing story. Local 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.