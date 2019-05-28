Local News

UPDATE:11-year-old girl found safe in Des Moines

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

UPDATE:11-year-old girl found safe in Des Moines

UPDATE: Hailey has been found safe and is being reunited with her family.

DES MOINES - Police are requesting the communities' assistance in finding 11-year-old Hailey Marie Bennett. 

She was last seen near the 900 block of East 6th St. at around 5 PM on Monday. She is believed to have left the area voluntarily. However, the extended absence is unusual for her. 

She is approximately 4 ft. 6 in. tall and around 113 pounds. She has long, straight, brown hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt with capri-style jeans. 

Anyone with information on Hailey's whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

