UPDATE:11-year-old girl found safe in Des Moines

UPDATE: Hailey has been found safe and is being reunited with her family.

DES MOINES - Police are requesting the communities' assistance in finding 11-year-old Hailey Marie Bennett.

She was last seen near the 900 block of East 6th St. at around 5 PM on Monday. She is believed to have left the area voluntarily. However, the extended absence is unusual for her.

She is approximately 4 ft. 6 in. tall and around 113 pounds. She has long, straight, brown hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt with capri-style jeans.

Anyone with information on Hailey's whereabouts is asked to call 911.