Drake University sorority ‘house mother’ dies following hit-and-run

DES MOINES — A 71-year-old woman who was ran over by a minivan in a hit-and-run near Drake University has died.

According to Des Moines police detectives, the crash happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of 33rd Street last Thursday. They got a call of a car vs. pedestrian crash.

First responders found 71-year-old Stephanie Markert in the road, suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Markert was the House Director of Delta Gamma at Drake University, the sorority confirmed.

“She filled our house with her vibrant energy and light and held all of our Delta Gamma sisters close to her heart. Our thoughts are with her family as they grieve and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Drake community and those who knew her,” Delta Gamma said in a statement. “Steph’s lively personality and caring nature was felt by all and she will be dearly missed. All the best, Alpha Lambda-Drake chapter of Delta Gamma.”

A material witness witness warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” in height, and weighing approximately 185 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.