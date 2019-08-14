Arrest made following 2-year-old child’s death in June

One woman has been arrested after her 2-year-old child was found dead inside her apartment in June.

On June 27, the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue. Officers and medics arrived on scene to find a deceased 2-year-old child.

Police discovered that a 2-year-old child and 4-year-old child were in the care of 38-year-old Amanda Leonard-Helum. Leonard-Helum had become aware that the 2-year-old had taken medication. Instead of seeking medical care, she decided to monitor the child throughout the night.

Toxicology reports indicate the 2-year-old child died throughout the night due to an overdose of the medications ingested.

Leonard-Helum is being charged with Child Endangerment Causing Death and is currently in Polk County Jail.