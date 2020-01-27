UPDATE: Driver charged after dump truck hits pedestrian

First responders at the scene of accident involving dump truck (WOI)

DES MOINES — The driver of a dump truck that ran over a man last week has been charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in A Crosswalk.

On January 22nd, police and fire officials responded to investigate a person down in the road at 8th Street and Grand Avenue. First responders arrived to find Mitchellville resident Michael Monkmeier was hit by a dump truck. He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to police, the investigation has determined that the driver, 71-year-old Cedar Rapids resident Jerry Bemer, was turning northbound on 8th Street from Grand Avenue. Monkmeier was walking eastbound in the crosswalk across 8th Street.

Police continue to investigate.