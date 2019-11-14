UPDATE: Victim identified in Zearing death investigation; husband charged with murder

ZEARING — Around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Story County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in Zearing saying that their neighbor approached their home and said he had killed his wife.

When deputies arrived at 610 South Center Street in Zearing, they found 62-year-old Betty Jean Pillman dead outside the home. Deputies say Betty had lacerations to her upper body. They also noticed her husband, 70-year-old Gary Lee Pillman, had non-life threatening injuries to his arms.

Gary was taken to Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames to treat his injuries. He’s been released from the hospital and was taken to the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

Pillman has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and is being held at the Story County Jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Initial information has indicated that a domestic argument may have ensued between the couple, resulting in Betty’s death.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Story County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.