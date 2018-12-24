UPDATE: Man dies after crashing stolen car in Des Moines Video

DES MOINES - A man has died, after crashing a stolen car.

The officer spotted a car that matched the description of one stolen on Nov. 28 and tried to stop 24-year-old Henry Dameron, but he drove away, winding down side streets.



A couple minutes later, neighbors called about a car crashing near SE 1st Court and Porter Avenue. Emergency crews had to cut Dameron out of the car and rushed him to the hospital. He died a few hours later.

Police say the crash was the end of a string of poor decisions.



"If you're caught you're caught, just pull over and face the consequences, because you can work through just about anything but being dead," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. "He had some warrants out for his arrests, some of them were pretty serious and that may have motivated him in his decision to take off like this, but again, he now has no opportunity to correct it."



Police say at first Dameron had a woman in the car with him and let her out a couple of blocks before the crash.

She is likely not facing any charges, but detectives would like to hear from her about what happened.