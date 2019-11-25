UPDATE: Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: The man killed in Monday’s two-vehicle crash has been identified as 55-year-old Tracy Gugger of Ankeny. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says he was the passenger in the Mustang hit by the truck driven by 51-year-old Aaron Lehman of Polk City.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Tammy Broadston of Des Moines was learning to drive a manual transmission when the Mustang was stopped in the 13000 block of NW 16th St facing south. Lehman was also traveling southbound and crashed into the car.

POLK COUNTY — A man has died after a crash in Polk County Monday morning.

Polk County sheriff deputies, along with fire crews, responded to a crash around 11:28 a.m. in the 13000 block of NW 16th St. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet truck and a Ford Mustang had crashed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck and the driver of the car, a man and woman, respectively, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, the passenger of the car, a man, died on scene.