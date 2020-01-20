UPDATE: Victim identified in Fort Dodge murder

FORT DODGE — A man is behind bars and a mother is dead after what police are calling an argument.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Angela K. McLeod.

Fort Dodge police responded to 21 North 14th Street for a call of a man and a woman arguing there. When officers arrived they found McLeod unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation suggests an altercation between the two, and at some point, 28-year-old Mark D. Russell of Fort Dodge grabbed an object from inside the home and used it as a weapon to hit McLeod. He’s now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Police believe McLeod is the mother of Russell’s girlfriend. Russell is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 a.m.