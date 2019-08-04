Urbandale city leaders urge residents to vote for penny tax

URBANDALE – Hundreds of Polk County voters are going to the polls to vote on a potential penny tax on Monday.

Urbandale city leaders made their final pitch to those who had questions about it Saturday morning. Mayor Bob Andeweg showed evidence on how this tax has already benefited other cities in using this tax.

The Dallas County portion of Urbandale voted to approve this tax in 2017. It has allowed them to start construction on a third fire station. That project is expected to wrap up this fall.