Urbandale fire crews put out flames at apartment complex

URBANDALE – Fire crews were called to an apartment fire in a complex on Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at 2510 Canterbury Road in Urbandale around 2:30 p.m. Right now, Local 5 has a crew on the scene.

According to the fire chief, the fire seems to have started in the garage of one of the apartments. One person was at home at the time. She was alerted to the fire by a passerby. The woman made it out of her home, but she was complaining of some chest pain, so she was treated by paramedics.

Two apartments have serious smoke damage from the fire. There could be more. Crews made it to the scene quickly and were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes.