POLK CO— A man has died after after being partially ejected from his car on I-80 Tuesday evening.

Paul Pinegar, 64 of Urbandale, was parked on the shoulder and construction area at the 133 milemarker of I-80 westbound when his vehicle rolled into the ditch, just around 6:20 p.m. Pinegar was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is under investigation.