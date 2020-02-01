Urbandale man accused of stalking and kidnapping teenager

URBANDALE, Iowa — A man is behind bars after stalking and kidnapping an Urbandale High School student.

Police arrested 20-year-old Raul Miguel Hernandez of Urbandale after he allegedly followed a 17-year-old girl to the high school and forced her into his car early Friday morning. The victim is a senior and had been dating Hernandez since her freshman year.

Hernandez apparently had a history of abusing the victim over the course of their relationship. According to court documents, Hernandez would sexually assault her by threatening her with harassment and possible assault if she didn’t perform the sex acts he wanted. He would also keep her confined to his bedroom, where he would beat her and strangle her to unconsciousness.

After a fight over her having to go to work, the victim stopped talking to Hernandez entirely, according to court documents. He sent her a text Friday saying he would pick her up from the school and take her to lunch, but she didn’t respond.

Court documents say the victim was leaving the school with some friends during her scheduled lunch period when she saw Hernandez had pulled into the parking lot. She and her friends left through a different door, got into a car and drove off. Hernandez apparently saw that happen and followed them.

As the victim and her friends stopped at a stop sign, Hernandez got out of his car and attempted to grab her from the car she was in, according to court documents. The victim then had her friends take her back to the school to avoid a physical altercation. The court documents say Hernandez followed them back to the school, followed the victim inside, grabbed her, forced her into his car and drove off.

According to court documents, the victim attempted to escape the car while it was moving. She ended up escaping when Hernandez put his hand on her face and shoved her out of the moving car. After her escape, Hernandez sent her a text message threatening her life if she called the police.

As of now, Hernandez is charged with Third Degree Kidnapping in the case, but prosecutors could add on more charges at a later date. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.