Urbandale man wins $100,000 in new lottery game

URBANDALE – What would you do with $100,000? That’s what one man from Urbandale is trying to figure out after winning a new lottery game last week.

58-year-old Bob Lindbloom won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power 10s” scratch game last Friday. He bought his ticket from the Kum & Go at 6990 Douglas Avenue in Urbandale.

A press release from the Iowa Lottery says that Lindbloom was expecting $10 out of it, not a top prize. The Polk County employee said he’s not sure what he will do with all of that cash quite yet, but he is considering paying off his and his girlfriend’s car payments.