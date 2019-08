URBANDALE — The Urbandale Police Department is looking for leads in a theft case.

Officers posted surveillance pictures on Facebook Thursday of who they’re looking for. They say the suspect drove off in a blue and white Mini Cooper.

The Urbandale Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the individual in the attached photos… Posted by Urbandale Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

If you have any information, contact the Urbandale Police Department.