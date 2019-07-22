Urbandale police searching for car lot thieves

URBANDALE — Two suspects broke into Charles Gabus Ford on Merle Hay Road last Thursday, stealing a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a 2017 gray Dodge Journey, according to the Urbandale Police Department.

Photo: Urbandale Police Department

The F-350 is missing a bed due to repairs and has aftermarket wheels. Police say it was used to bust through the service door, allowing for both vehicles to be driven off the property.

Photo: Urbandale Police Department

If you recognize the suspects or have information on the location of the stolen vehicles, please contact Detective Zac McDowell at 515-252-8251 or zmcdowell@urbandale.org.

Photo: Urbandale Police Department

Photo: Urbandale Police Department