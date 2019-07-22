Urbandale police searching for car lot thieves

URBANDALE — Two suspects broke into Charles Gabus Ford on Merle Hay Road last Thursday, stealing a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a 2017 gray Dodge Journey, according to the Urbandale Police Department.
The F-350 is missing a bed due to repairs and has aftermarket wheels. Police say it was used to bust through the service door, allowing for both vehicles to be driven off the property.
If you recognize the suspects or have information on the location of the stolen vehicles, please contact Detective Zac McDowell at 515-252-8251 or zmcdowell@urbandale.org.