Urbandale police searching for hit-and-run suspect

URBANDALE — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved with a hit-and-run crash from over the weekend.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a hit-and-run collision occurred in the 4000 Block of 79th Street, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata, dark in color with front end damage.

If you have information on the vehicle or driver, you are asked to contact Officer Melissa Waalk at 515-222-3321 or mwaalk@urbandale.org .