Urbandale ready to prove the doubters wrong in playoff football

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Urbandale J-Hawks are in territory most didn’t expect. Led by a platoon of seniors that include dynamic running back Harrison Waylee and dual threat quarterback Ty Langenberg, Sam Anderson’s team is a win away from making a little school history.

After a stunning performance last week, no one should be writing off the J-Hawks in this week’s 4A quarterfinal at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

When the Urbandale J-Hawks took the field last Friday against Centennial, most had already penned in a victory for the Jaguars.

“We had heard all over the place a couple of days before the game started that Centennial and Kennedy was going to be a great match-up. They weren’t even considering us to be a likely opponent.”

The J-Hawks weren’t ready to clean out their lockers just yet.

With a 29-28 win, they sent Centennial home. Giving Rrbandale their first win in the postseason since Allen Lazard was catching passes on Frerich’s field.

Something never done before by the J-Hawks, making it to the dome. Their lone state title came at Jack Trice Field in class 3A back in 1975.

“Obviously since my freshman year, even back further to my little J-Hawk years, the dome has been the main goal and just to play at that stage would be unbelievable.”

A win at Kennedy and the dream of going to the dome becomes a reality. But once again,the J-Hawks are the under dogs.

That’s just fine with them. After all, it’s how it’s been all season.

“We want to prove to Iowa that we can compete. We might be a small 4A school but we’ve got dogs on our team. We’re ready to compete, we’re ready to prove to like Valley, the big schools, what we can do,”

We’ll have nine games highlighted and all the scores you need starting at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5 for the Friday Night Blitz playoff edition.