DOJ visits Glenwood Resource Center

GLENWOOD — The federal government is on site of a state-run facility under investigation for possible human experimentation.

The U.S. Department of Justice is visiting the Glenwood Resource Center, a home for individuals with disabilities.

Dr. Jerry Rea, the site’s superintendent, was initially placed on leave before being fired in late December.

The DOJ sent a letter to the Iowa Department of Human Services requesting proof of consent from residents at Glenwood or their legal guardians to participate in a “Sexual Arousal Study” and “Optimal Hydration Projects”.

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store