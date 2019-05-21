USDA report: Iowa corn and soybean farmers behind schedule in planting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DES MOINES - Iowa soybean and corn farmers are very behind schedule in planting their crops, according to the latest crop report.

The USDA released its report on Monday. Heavy rain fell late in the week, which limited farmers to less than three days suitable for fieldwork statewide. Iowa corn growers have 70 percent of the expected crop planted, 5 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. This is the smallest percent of corn planted by May 19 since 1995 when just 53 percent of the expected crop had been planted. Even with limited days suitable for fieldwork, farmers in the northern districts and east central Iowa managed to plant at least a quarter of their expected corn crop this past week.

In its report, the USDA reported the U.S. soybean planting completion rate at 19% vs. a 47% five-year average. The USDA also noted that corn planting on a national level is very behind compared to the five-year average.