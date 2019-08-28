Using the Farmer’s Almanac for a winter forecast: Should you do it?

You’ve probably seen it online or on social media somewhere- the Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast. Should you trust it?

Here’s the simple answer: No.

For a long-range winter outlook, it is impossible to issue a blanket statement about how weather will be in winter months in each region. Furthermore, if you actually take a look at the predictions, it’s nothing new. Winter will be cold and snowy up north, and slightly warmer and usually wet in the south. The long-range predictions aren’t grounded in any atmospheric data. Our forecast models do not go out that far, either.

We’re not saying the Farmer’s Almanac is all bad. In fact, there is some useful information in the book, but it’s generally the things unrelated to weather forecasts.

So, the next time you see Farmer’s Almanac forecasts shared on social media, think twice before you put too much stock into what the articles state.