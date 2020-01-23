Snow blocking your mailbox? Your mail probably won’t be delivered

Local 5 followed along with a USPS carrier on Des Moines' south side, who had one piece of advice for residents hoping to get their mail.

DES MOINES — Winter can be tough for just about anyone, and that’s especially true for those working outdoors like your mail carrier.

“I stress to all my customers to make sure we can get through to the mailbox,” carrier Justin Duckworth said. “But you know, they got to get their mail so I trudge through it. So you know, we do our best, everybody does their best and we try.”

A reminder that if you can, keep a clear route to your mailbox whether it’s attached to your house or out by the street.

“I love the south side … so proud to deliver over here,” Duckworth said.

If the carriers can’t get to it, you don’t get your mail delivered.