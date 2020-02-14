Valentine’s Day Consumer Matters

In your Valentine’s Day edition of Consumer Matters, a recall alert for Tesla drivers, Snapchat is now here for you, and the day of love’s spending reaches new heights.

Tesla is voluntarily recalling some model-x vehicles because of a power steering issue. Most cars built before mid-October 20-16 are affected. Tesla says it isn’t aware of any injuries or collisions. The issue involves corrosion on steering gear bolts–making the driver use more force to turn the wheel. The corrosion mostly happens in very cold climates. Tesla says there won’t be a service fee to fix any affected models.

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called “here for you.” It works by populating self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide, and bullying. Users can also connect with mental health experts through the app.

It’s Valentine’s Day and the National Retail Federation expects the average person will spend nearly 162 dollars. That’s up 13 percent from last year and would bring total spending on valentine’s day to nearly 21 billion dollars. A federation survey also says 27 percent of Americans will buy their pet a Valentine’s Day gift this year.