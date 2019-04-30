Valley Junction Farmers' Market opens this Thursday
It happens every Thursday through September
The Valley Junction Farmers Market opens Thursday. It will be held every Thursday through September from 4 to 8 pm.
The Music in the Junction concert series will also be held on the same days, starting at 5:30 every Thursday night.
The Farmers Market is home to more than 100 weekly vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, plants and flowers, arts and crafts and prepared foods.
This also gives people the opportunity to visit the more than 150 shops in the neighborhood. Some have been there for two months, others for decades.
For more information on the Farmers Market and the concert series, click here.
More Stories
-
DES MOINES - Licensed daycare providers and in-home daycare providers…
-
DES MOINES - Iowa native and 'American Idol'
-
President of the Iowa Wild, Todd Frederickson woke up bright early to…