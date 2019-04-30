Valley Junction Farmers' Market opens this Thursday Video

The Valley Junction Farmers Market opens Thursday. It will be held every Thursday through September from 4 to 8 pm.

The Music in the Junction concert series will also be held on the same days, starting at 5:30 every Thursday night.

The Farmers Market is home to more than 100 weekly vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, plants and flowers, arts and crafts and prepared foods.

This also gives people the opportunity to visit the more than 150 shops in the neighborhood. Some have been there for two months, others for decades.

