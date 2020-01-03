Vape flavor ban: how does it affect Iowans?

The Trump Administration announced a ban of all fruit, candy, mint and dessert-flavored vaping products Thursday as an attempt to crack down on underage vaping. But some believe the ban is destined to do more harm than good.

Several, including a few Iowans, have said the flavored vape cartridges make it easier for people to quit cigarette smoking.

“Those flavors are very helpful up front, because it gives them the sense of something that’s so familiar,” Corey Halfhill, owner of Central Iowa Vapors, said.

But it’s not just the vape sellers who have a problem with the ban. Some who have transitioned to vaping had trouble staying away from cigarettes when the vape flavors they like the most would run out.

“I’ve been vaping for a few years. I actually switched over from cigarettes,” says Spencer, a frequent vapor. “When I was switching from cigarettes to vape, sometimes, when I ran out of a flavor and I didn;t have anything to refill that, I would go back to smoking cigarettes.”

While the ban was in put in place to combat underage vaping, others believe the ban won’t stop teenagers from getting what they want.

“The ban, in my mind, is almost ridiculous,” Josh, a high school student against the ban, said. “If they’re going to regulize one thing, they need to regulize everything. Because there’s more alcohols that are more like sodas, apple juice, everything else than there is actual vape flavors.”

Vape stores will have 30 days to get all banned flavors off the shelves, but the Trump Administration says they’ll work with them on the deadline.