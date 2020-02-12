V-Day event aims to erase mental health stigma among Central Iowa youth, African Americans

The "Party Hearty for NAMI" will be held this Friday, Feb 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

DES MOINES — Friday, Central Iowa students who are members of the local chapter of Jack & Jill organization are organizing a Valentine’s Day Dance in honor of one of their former members, Ty McGhee, who died by suicide in 2014.

The event will raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in particular, their youth programming.

The dance is at Franklin Jr High, 4801 Franklin Avenue, in Des Moines from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are ten dollars apiece and you can get them here.

To learn more about the National Alliance on Mental Illness, click here.