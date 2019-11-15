Vegan holiday shopping experience

DES MOINES – Holiday meals are right around the corner and this weekend you can check out some different vegan meal options at the first annual Vegan Holiday Market.

“I do a lot of events with my own business and I started seeing that there weren’t a lot of vegan options to eat,” said Tiffany Schulte, Owner and Founder of Vesper Beauty. “I would like to support other local businesses too, so it’s kind of disappointing to go and there’s no vegan food options. So I kind of wanted to organize one that was similar but all vegan, especially after having so much fun at Vegfest Des Moines.”

Vendors will take over Lefty’s Live Music in Des Moines Sunday, November 17th starting at noon. This free event will feature food, drinks, gifts and much more.

