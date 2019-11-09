Veterans Day events around the metro

Veterans Day weekend is here- and it’s time for our heroes to get the treatment they deserve.

Not sure where to get the best freebies or celebrate our heroes this weekend? Look no further. Local 5 did the research so that you don’t have to.

Saturday

Veterans Breakfast hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 731

Starting at 7 a.m., veterans and the public are invited to the 1511s Union American Legion to have a warm breakfast.

Veterans Day Tattoo Special

Itching for some ink? Anchors Away Ink has a tattoo special from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various discounts are offered.

Veterans Appreciation Night at Iowa Wilds Game

Presented by Grinnell Mutual and IMT Group, the Iowa Wilds will take on Ontario Reign. This game is set to honor veterans with two-for-one Tallboys and $3-off Jim Beam Peach and Lemonade.

Sunday

Do you know of any events on Sunday? Let us know! Our contact information is below.

Monday

Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfast

Enjoy a free breakfast at any Hy-Vee in Iowa from 6-11 a.m. This event was renewed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee.

Iowa Veterans Day Observance at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

This event starts at 8 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. This event is rain or shine.

BCLUW Middle School premieres song written by students, Grammy Award Songwriter

This will be the 20th Veterans Day Celebration at this middle school in Union. Award-winning songwriter/educator Dr. Monte Selby will be the keynote speaker. He and students collaborated on a song and will be premiering it at the celebration, which starts at 2 p.m. in the BCLUW Middle School Gym.

Gold Star Hall Ceremony at Iowa State University

This event starts at 3:15 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Iowa State University Memorial Union.

Impact Iowa’s Heroes Celebration Dinner

The Hilton Des Moines Downtown will host this dinner for Veterans Day. It will also be attended by Lt. Gov. Gregg. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Did we miss an event? Call or email the station and we will add it here.

Phone: 515-457-1026

Email: news@weareiowa.com