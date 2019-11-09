Veterans Day events around the metro

Veterans Day weekend is here- and it’s time for our heroes to get the treatment they deserve.
Not sure where to get the best freebies or celebrate our heroes this weekend? Look no further. Local 5 did the research so that you don’t have to.
Saturday
Veterans Breakfast hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 731
Starting at 7 a.m., veterans and the public are invited to the 1511s Union American Legion to have a warm breakfast.
Veterans Day Tattoo Special
Itching for some ink? Anchors Away Ink has a tattoo special from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various discounts are offered.
Veterans Appreciation Night at Iowa Wilds Game
Presented by Grinnell Mutual and IMT Group, the Iowa Wilds will take on Ontario Reign. This game is set to honor veterans with two-for-one Tallboys and $3-off Jim Beam Peach and Lemonade.
Sunday
Do you know of any events on Sunday? Let us know! Our contact information is below.
Monday
Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfast
Enjoy a free breakfast at any Hy-Vee in Iowa from 6-11 a.m. This event was renewed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee.
Iowa Veterans Day Observance at Iowa Veterans Cemetery
This event starts at 8 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. This event is rain or shine.
BCLUW Middle School premieres song written by students, Grammy Award Songwriter
This will be the 20th Veterans Day Celebration at this middle school in Union. Award-winning songwriter/educator Dr. Monte Selby will be the keynote speaker. He and students collaborated on a song and will be premiering it at the celebration, which starts at 2 p.m. in the BCLUW Middle School Gym.
Gold Star Hall Ceremony at Iowa State University
This event starts at 3:15 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Iowa State University Memorial Union.
Impact Iowa’s Heroes Celebration Dinner
The Hilton Des Moines Downtown will host this dinner for Veterans Day. It will also be attended by Lt. Gov. Gregg. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
Did we miss an event? Call or email the station and we will add it here.
Phone: 515-457-1026
Email: news@weareiowa.com