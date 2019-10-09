Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES — Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday afternoon before heading to Waukee to promote the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The event, called “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” is the sixth in a series of trade policy events and will be held at Manning Farms in Waukee.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday, October 9

America First Policies says the series features guest speakers who discuss the USMCA and how the new trade deal will benefit the economy and American workers in the Waukee area, the state of Iowa, and the country as a whole.

America First Policies is a conservative, non-profit organization.