Vice President Mike Pence coming to Waukee

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WAUKEE – Vice President Mike Pence will be the special guest at a USMCA event hosted by America First Policies.

The event, called “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” is the 6th in a series of trade policy events with the vice president, held Wednesday, October 9th at Manning Farms in Waukee.

America First Policies says the series features guest speakers who discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and how the new trade deal will benefit the economy and American workers in the Waukee area, the state of Iowa, and the country as a whole.

Here’s more details on the event:

What: “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers” with special guest Vice President Mike Pence

When: Wednesday, October 9th, 1:15pm (doors open at 11:15am)

Where: Manning Farms, 27099 U Ave., Waukee, IA 50263

America First Policies is a non-profit organization with a conservative viewpoint which supports President Trump’s agenda.