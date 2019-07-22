Vice President Mike Pence to discuss trade agreement Tuesday in Ankeny

ANKENY — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to central Iowa on Tuesday.

Pence will tour Accumold, a company that is a world leader in micro molding. Following, the Vice President will deliver remarks highlighting the administration’s efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. Later that evening, he will return to Washington, D.C.

Pence has been in Iowa several times during his service to the Trump administration. He was in the western part of the state in April to tour the flood damage to several Iowa communities.