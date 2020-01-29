Vice President Pence rounds out the month in Iowa

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence gestures during an event on the creation of a U.S. Space Force at the Pentagon. Rising space power China is attacking the newly created U.S. Space Force as a “direct threat to outer space peace and security.” Its foreign ministry says China is “deeply concerned about it and resolutely opposed to it.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

DES MOINES — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa this week. He will start in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday and will participate in a bus tour Thursday beginning in Sioux City, stopping in Council Bluffs and ending in Des Moines.

The vice president will speak at an Evangelicals for Trump event in Sioux City on Thursday morning and later that afternoon will deliver remarks at a Veterans for Trump event in Council Bluffs. Vice President Pence will then join President Trump at his Keep America Great Rally in Des Moines Thursday night.

The rally will be held at Drake University’s Knapp Center beginning at 7:00 p.m. Free tickets to the event are available online.