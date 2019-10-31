Woman killed in oxygen machine explosion identified

MORAVIA — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday night explosion at a Moravia home.

First responders were called to a home in the 300 block W. Church Street in Moravia at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unconscious woman lying on the home’s kitchen floor.

58-year-old Diane M. Golos was using an oxygen machine for medical purposes when an unknown ignition source caused an explosion, which ignited a fire. Golos was exposed to fire and smoke as a result of the explosion. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.