Victim of released inmate: “Iowa needs to do a better job protecting victims”

Tiffany Allison dated Scott Parks for less than a year, but during that time, she says she experienced fully how abusive a relationship could be.

“That was one of the biggest mistakes that I made was that I told him I wanted out of the relationship,” Allison said. “That ended with him almost murdering me and the police becoming involved.”

Parks was released from prison Monday after serving about seven of the maximum 15 years of his prison sentence.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, call the Iowa Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-942-0333.