Victims identified in Bancroft multiple death investigation

BANCROFT — The identities of three bodies found at a Kossuth County residence have been identified.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday morning that reported two deceased individuals. When they arrived at 524 S. Morehouse Street they found a third body.

22-year-old Mason Alrik Cederwall, 30-year-old Amy Lynn Manna and 30-year-old Austin James Bernhard have all been identified as the deceased individuals in the case.

According to Iowa DPS, Manna was a resident at the S. Morehouse address, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death for Manna and Cederwall to be homicide with the manner of death being gunshot wounds.

Bernhard, who lived at 303 S. Summit in Bancroft, died by suicide and his manner of death was a single gunshot wound.

“It was determined that Bernhard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend,” Iowa DPS said in a statement.”

Bernhard had been arrested on July 4 for assault and burglary charges in an incident involving Manna and Cederwall