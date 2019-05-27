Vietnam veteran shares what Memorial Day means to him

WEST DES MOINES – Monday is a day to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States military.

Local 5 spoke to Jim Nicklaus, a Vietnan veteran who served for eight years.

Nicklaus says you should honor those that have fallen in the line of duty.

Nicklaus says during the Vietnam War, his duty was to help load and keep bombs and nuclear ammunition in place on fighter aircrafts.

He says it was a dangerous job him and many other serving had to do.

“You didn’t know from day to day what you were going to be flying,” Nicklaus explained. “You might be flying missiles. You might be flying 3,000 pound bombs or 750 pounds bombs. The day was the day.”

Nicklaus says serving is a 24/7 operation and you should always remember where you get your freedom from.

As a member of the West Des Moines Veterans of Foreign Wars, Nicklaus says you can wear a poppy flower or attend local celebrations throughout the day to honor fallen soldiers.