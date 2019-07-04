Vigil scheduled for man killed in Des Moines hit and run

DES MOINES — A vigil will be held on Friday, July 5th, at 1:00 PM in the Central Academy lobby for 19-year-old Kevin Truong. He died after sustaining injuries in Thursday morning’s deadly hit and run.

Des Moines Public Schools says Truong was a North High School 2018 graduate and took many classes at Central Academy and Campus. “He was a beloved student and good friend,” says DMPS. Kevin’s younger brother, Kalen, will be a senior this fall.

There will be no set program for the vigil, and grief counselors will be on hand. Parking is allowed in the lot at 19th and Grand Ave and in the parking garage on levels A, B, C, and D.