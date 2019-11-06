Voter turnout high as city, school elections held on same night

For the first time, Iowa is holding school and city elections on the same night with the goal of increasing voter turnout.

According to Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald, 16,000 voters had turned out in Des Moines alone by 5 p.m.

Des Moines Ward Update – Polling place only (no absentees included) – Polk County precincts only at 5 PM



Des Moines Ward 1- 4,125 voters

Des Moines Ward 2 – 2,947 voters

Des Moines Ward 3 – 6,210 voters

Des Moines Ward 4- 2,725 voters — Jamie Fitzgerald (@Polkauditorfitz) November 5, 2019

For comparison 16,758 people voted in the 2017 Des Moines city elections.

City election turnout (Polk County Auditor’s Office)

2017 school board election results and voter turnout can be found here, where 10,054 votes were cast for the Director At Large spot filled by Rob Barron.

Poll workers tell me turnout is great today at Westley Acres in Des Moines. As of 5:15, they are 10 votes shy of 500 ballots cast. To put that in perspective, during presidential elections, poll workers say this precinct has around 1,000 voters. #iapolitics pic.twitter.com/dQxt7ST2Y1 — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 5, 2019

According to one of the poll workers, 1,498 people are registered at this precinct. That means 33% of registered voters cast ballots in this precinct so far and there’s 2.5 hours left. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 5, 2019

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and an ID is required to cast a ballot.