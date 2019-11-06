Voter turnout high as city, school elections held on same night

For the first time, Iowa is holding school and city elections on the same night with the goal of increasing voter turnout.
According to Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald, 16,000 voters had turned out in Des Moines alone by 5 p.m.
For comparison 16,758 people voted in the 2017 Des Moines city elections.
2017 school board election results and voter turnout can be found here, where 10,054 votes were cast for the Director At Large spot filled by Rob Barron.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and an ID is required to cast a ballot.