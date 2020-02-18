Wall of antique store in Oskaloosa crumbles into alleyway

OSKALOOSA — Part of the back wall of Osky Outfits and Antiques Mall fell into the alleyway Tuesday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 8:30 to the building located at 203 High Avenue East. No one was in the building at the time.

The building is 120 years old, according to property records. Captain Daniel Hoy with the Oskaloosa Fire Department says there were “pretty obvious signs of cracking and swelling” around the area.

Photo: Oskaloosa Fire Department

Photo: Oskaloosa Fire Department

Officials deemed the building to be a hazard and evacuated those around the area, including two other buildings. Gas and water was turned off.

The next step is to have a structural analysis of the building. Hoy says they’re not sure when that analysis will be complete.