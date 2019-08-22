WARNING: Iowa Department of Public Health issues health advisory concerning vaping

The Iowa Department of Public Health has recently published a health advisory concerning suspect cases of severe respiratory illness in a young adult with a history of vaping.

According to the IDPH, vaping refers to the popular practice of inhaling vapor from an e-cigarette device, which works by heating a liquid that can contain nicotine, marijuana or other drugs.

The IDPH says that a potential case of severe respiratory illness in a young adult with a history of vaping has been reported in Iowa and is being investigated.

Several other states, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and California, have recently reported suspect cases of severe lung injury among patients with a history of vaping.

The IDPH says that the long term effects of vaping are unknown but reported symptoms include coughing, dizziness, fatigue, headache, vomiting and diarrhea.