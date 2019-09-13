Warren Co. Justice Center to proceed as planned

INDIANOLA – The Warren County Justice Center will proceed as planned.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday night 2-to-1 to build the project that is over its budget.

Last month, the board held another meeting which quickly turned contentious to discuss possible actions since the justice center had gone over budget.

An additional $3.5 million for the building will also be put to a vote for taxpayers on the November ballot.

The board made the decision knowing whatever decision made would not please everyone. Board Vice-Chair Aaron DeKock said at the meeting, “I wish that the solution was easy. If it was, we wouldn’t be here [at the meeting]. I wish there was a plan that would make everyone happy and still respect the taxpayers of our county. That plan doesn’t exist. There is nothing that we can do. We can choose one or the other, and people are going to be upset.”

The council member who wanted to stay within the budget and directed square footage in last month’s meeting, Chrystal McIntyre, was the only “no” vote.