Warren County celebrates a first for polar plungers Video

INDIANOLA - Just when you think you know exactly how all polar plunges go, there's something new for you to contend with.



This year in Warren County, it was the first time they've had to drill a hole clear through the ice to allow people to hop into the water.



That meant there were no running starts or people sliding into the water like they would normally do. Instead everyone was either helped in or hopped in with a team of firefighters watching them get in and out. Organizers say they're grateful to have had such a strong turnout again.



"It just makes me so excited to see how much these people support Special Olympics and our athletes," said Karen Whitman, the marketing and communications coordinator for Special Olympics Iowa. "It just really warms my heart to see how many people are willing to do it when it's so cold."



All total, more than 100 people participated in the polar plunge this year.