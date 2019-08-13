Warren County officials reject all bids for new justice center

INDIANOLA – After convening for an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the bids for a new justice center in Warren County, the board of supervisors has decided not to take any of the bids for construction.

During a public hearing regarding the plans and specifications for the estimated cost for the Warren County Justice Center, supervisors discussed what to do about budgeting issues for the project. They were considering 13 bid packages for the justice center for a variety of projects, from roofing, tiling, general building construction, and so on.

The supervisors decided not to take up any of the bids for any parts of the project. They will go back to renegotiate the contracts after hearing that the companies’ plans would be costing millions of dollars more than what supervisors had planned on.

A year ago, Warren County residents voted to approve a bond referendum that would fund the justice center project. It gave the county $30 million for a new courthouse and new jail. The jail has been shut down since February 2018 because of leaking pipes and mold.