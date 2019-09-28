WATCH: Carson King attends Hawkeye football game, waves to U of I Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY — After raising more than $2 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Carson King of Altoona was finally able to give a legendary greeting to the patients the funds will go to help.

King waved to the hospital Saturday after the first quarter of Iowa’s game against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium.

A sign King made that appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on September 14 started as a plea for beer money, but quickly grew into something more.

“Honestly I kind of thought it was a cool rivalry thing that Iowa and Iowa State fans, even during the rivalry, they can help each other,” King said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has also designed September 28, 2019 as “Carson King Day”.

King will be taking donations on Vemo (Carson-King-25) through Monday at 11:59 p.m.