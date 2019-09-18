WATCH: Iowa State students take part in ‘freeze mob’ ahead of museum reopening

AMES — A group of Iowa State University students gathered outside of Parks Library on campus this week to take part in a “freeze mob” ahead of the reopening of the Brunnier Art Museum.

The purpose of the video was to promote Iowa State University’s upcoming Beyond the Glass Reopening gala, which is scheduled for Thursday evening on campus. The “freeze mob” showcased “Megaplanet”, a special piece of art by Josh Simpson. “Megaplanet” is a part of the permanent collection at Iowa State University’s Brunnier Art Museum.

Iowa State plans to celebrate the reopening of the Brunnier Art Museum on campus. The museum will now feature an all-glass front entrance, the Lori A. Jacobson Gallery, and the Hilsinger Janson Collections Vault.

Thursday night’s gala will give guests a chance to preview three world-class exhibitions, and also see the unveiling of a new public art installation. The gala will also feature live music from various Iowa State University musicians.