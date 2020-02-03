WATCH: Learn how the Iowa caucuses work in 82 seconds

Want a better understanding on how the Iowa Caucus works? We break it down for you.

The Iowa Caucus can be confusing, especially since its logistics differ from the typical Election Day process.

Since it’s the nation’s first caucus, candidates have flocked to the state seeking victory as supporters will caucus for the candidate of their choice.

Monday’s caucuses start at 7 p.m.

Watch the video above to learn more on how the caucus process works.

