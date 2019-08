POLK COUNTY – It’s not every day you see state troopers stop a semi driver and draw their weapons on the interstate.

That’s what many drivers witnessed on Thursday morning on I-80 near Johnston. A semi driver was allegedly eluding law enforcement and was later tased and arrested.

Local 5 obtained traffic camera video from the Department of Transportation that shows the pursuit on the interstate, as well as the driver pulling over on the shoulder of I-80.